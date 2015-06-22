* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.7 pct, volatility sinks
* C.Suisse: 75 pct chance of a deal on Monday
* Telecoms outperform after Bouygues approach
* Greek shares up 6.7 pct
By Lionel Laurent and Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 22 European shares hit their
highest level in more than a week on Monday, anticipating some
progress on Greece's debt crisis after months of wrangling with
international creditors.
The chief-of-staff to European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker called the latest proposals from Greece a
"good basis for progress", while EU Economic Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici said he was "convinced" agreement will be reached.
"We remain of the view that the most likely outcome (with a
75 percent probability) is a deal," Credit Suisse analysts said
in a note. "An unfortunate but predictable feature of European
crisis decision-making is that such deals are only ever made at
the last minute, 'at the edge of the abyss'. That's Monday."
Greek stocks surged 6.7 percent, with the local
banking sector jumping 17.8 percent. Investors have
been nervous that deposit outflows may prompt capital controls.
"(Monday) promises to be a crazy trading session," said IG
strategist Chris Weston. Some 71 percent of all open trading
positions held by IG clients are bets the German DAX index will
rise, he said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.7
percent at 1140 GMT. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50
was up 2.7 percent and headed for its best one-day percentage
gain since early January. The VSTOXX measure of European
stock-market volatility slumped to its lowest level in 10 days.
Blue-chip indexes in London, Paris and
Frankfurt were all up between 1.1 and 2.8 percent, with
the telecoms sector outperforming after a takeover bid for
France's Bouygues Telecom reignited hopes for more
corporate deals.
"Conditions are right for a further pick up in M&A activity
as we are witnessing some positive factors such high corporate
confidence and still cheaper lending. Rising average deal
premiums are indicative of growing confidence in M&A deals,"
James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
According to Coutts data, the ratio of cash to total assets
with STOXX Europe 600 companies is now about 4.5
percent, against a quarterly average of 2 percent since 1998
until the financial crisis in 2008, indicating that the M&A
appetite of European companies remains strong.
Bouygues rose 14 percent after Monday's confirmation of a
takeover bid from Altice via its Numericable-SFR
subsidiary, which itself rose 13.5 percent.
British broadcaster Sky gained 3.4 percent after
the Sunday Telegraph reported that the Murdoch family was said
to have rebuffed two offers for its stake.
Deal hopes also propelled UK chocolatier Thorntons' shares
up a whopping 42 percent after Ferrero International SA offered
to buy the company at a premium of about 42.9 percent to its
closing share price on Friday.
