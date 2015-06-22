* FTSEurofirst 300 up 2.2 pct, volatility sinks
* Telecoms outperform after Bouygues approach
* Greek shares up 9 pct, Greek banks up 20.8 pct
By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 22 European shares climbed to their
highest level in more than a week on Monday, anticipating some
progress on Greece's debt crisis after months of wrangling with
international creditors.
The telecoms sector outperformed the broader market after a
takeover bid for France's Bouygues Telecom reignited
hopes for more corporate deals.
Greek stocks surged 9 percent, with the local banking
sector jumping nearly 21 percent. Investors have been
nervous that deposit outflows may prompt capital controls.
"It's a relief rally, but it has got a long way to unfold.
There is a 75 percent chance that it will be sorted out and
Greece will remain in the euro zone," Nick Lyster, European CEO
of Principal Global Investors Europe, said.
Euro zone officials welcomed Greek concessions on Monday as
a possible step towards a deal on averting a default, but
politicians dismissed expectations of a breakthrough at a summit
later in the day to secure the country's future in the euro.
Hopes rose as the officials accepted the reform proposal for
the first time as a "reasonable" basis for negotiating an
aid-for-reforms agreement between Athens and its creditors at
the EU and the International Monetary Fund.
"We remain of the view that the most likely outcome ... is a
deal," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note. "An unfortunate
but predictable feature of European crisis decision-making is
that such deals are only ever made at the last minute, 'at the
edge of the abyss'."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.2
percent at 1412 GMT. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50
was up 3.6 percent and headed for its best one-day percentage
gain since August 2012. The VSTOXX measure of European
stock-market volatility slumped to its lowest level in 10 days.
Blue-chip indexes in London, Paris and
Frankfurt rose 1.5 and 3.2 percent, with IG strategist
Chris Weston saying that some 71 percent of all open trading
positions held by IG clients were bets the DAX index will rise.
The top gainers of the day among European shares were
telecom stocks, with Bouygues up 13.4 percent after Monday's
confirmation of a takeover bid from Altice via its
Numericable-SFR subsidiary, which itself rose 14
percent. Altice shares were also up 14 percent.
"Conditions are right for a further pick up in M&A activity
as we are witnessing some positive factors such as high
corporate confidence and still cheaper lending. Rising average
deal premiums are indicative of growing confidence in M&A
deals," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts,
said.
According to Coutts data, the ratio of cash to total assets
with STOXX Europe 600 companies is now about 4.5
percent, against a quarterly average of 2 percent since 1998
until the financial crisis in 2008, indicating that the M&A
appetite of European companies remains strong.
British broadcaster Sky gained 3 percent after the
Sunday Telegraph reported that the Murdoch family was said to
have rebuffed two offers for its stake.
Deal hopes also propelled UK chocolatier Thorntons' shares
up a whopping 42 percent after Ferrero International SA
offered to buy the company at a premium of about 42.9 percent to
its closing share price on Friday.
(Editing by Alison Williams)