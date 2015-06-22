(Fixes typo in headline; no change to text.)
* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 2.4 pct, volatility sinks
* Greek shares up 9 pct, Greek banks up 20.8 pct
* Telecoms outperform after Bouygues approach
LONDON, June 22 European shares surged to their
highest level in more than a week on Monday, anticipating some
progress on Greece's debt crisis after months of wrangling with
international creditors.
The telecoms sector outperformed the broader market after a
takeover bid for France's Bouygues Telecom reignited
hopes for more corporate deals.
Greek stocks climbed 9 percent, with local banking
shares jumping nearly 21 percent. Investors have been
nervous that deposit outflows may prompt capital controls.
"It's a relief rally, but it has got a long way to unfold.
There is a 75 percent chance that it will be sorted out and
Greece will remain in the euro zone," Nick Lyster, European CEO
of Principal Global Investors Europe, said.
Euro zone finance ministers welcomed new Greek proposals for
a cash-for-reform deal on Monday but said they required detailed
study and it would take several days to determine whether they
can lead to an agreement to avert a default.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the 19-nation Eurogroup,
told a news conference that they would work hard in the next few
days to get a deal this week.
"We remain of the view that the most likely outcome ... is a
deal," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note. "An unfortunate
but predictable feature of European crisis decision-making is
that such deals are only ever made at the last minute, 'at the
edge of the abyss'."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 2.4
percent higher, while the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50
gained 4.1 percent, its biggest one-day percentage rise since
August 2012. The VSTOXX measure of European stock-market
volatility slumped to its lowest level in 10 days.
Share indexes in Britain, France, Germany
, Italy and Spain rose 1.7 to 3.9
percent. IG strategist Chris Weston said some 71 percent of all
open trading positions held by IG clients were bets the DAX
index will rise.
The top gainers of the day among European shares were
telecom stocks. Bouygues rose 13.2 percent after Monday's
confirmation of a takeover bid from Altice via its
Numericable-SFR subsidiary, which itself rose 14
percent. Altice shares were up 12.6 percent.
"Conditions are right for a further pick-up in M&A activity
as we are witnessing some positive factors such as high
corporate confidence and still cheaper lending. Rising average
deal premiums are indicative of growing confidence in M&A
deals," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at
Coutts.
According to Coutts data, the ratio of cash to total assets
with STOXX Europe 600 companies is now about 4.5
percent, against a quarterly average of 2 percent from 1998
until the financial crisis in 2008, indicating that the M&A
appetite of European companies remains strong.
British broadcaster Sky gained 3.5 percent after
the Sunday Telegraph reported that the Murdoch family was said
to have rebuffed two offers for its stake.
Deal hopes also propelled UK chocolatier Thorntons' shares
up a whopping 42 percent after Ferrero International SA
offered to buy the company at a premium of about 42.9 percent to
its closing share price on Friday.
