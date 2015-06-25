European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
LONDON, June 25 European shares fell for a second straight session on Thursday, with lingering concerns of a Greek debt default following a lack of progress in negotiations with its creditors prompting investors to cut their exposure to riskier assets like equities.
Euro zone finance ministers accused Athens on Wednesday of refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could put it on a path out of the euro zone. European Union leaders are due in Brussels for a summit on Thursday.
A senior official of Greece's ruling Syriza party on Thursday attacked the latest proposals from international lenders as "blackmail".
At 0706 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at 1,569.82 points after closing 0.4 percent lower in the previous session.
Hennes & Mauritz fell 2.2 percent after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a fiscal second-quarter pretax profit roughly in line with expectations and said a stronger dollar would result in gradually increased purchasing costs when sourcing for the coming quarters of 2015.
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.