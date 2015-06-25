* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.3 pct
* Greek shares down 2.1 pct, Greek banks fall 4.3 pct
* Hennes & Mauritz slips after warning on dollar
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 25 European shares extended losses
on Thursday as concerns that Greece could be edging closer to a
debt default prompted investors to cut their exposure to risk.
As a deadline for a deal draws near, euro zone finance
ministers accused Athens of refusing to compromise, while a
senior official of Greece's ruling Syriza party dismissed reform
proposals from creditors as "blackmail".
EU leaders will hold a summit on the Greek crisis in
Brussels on Thursday.
"Hopes of a quick resolution for Greece seem to be fading,"
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets, said. "Where a quick deal seemed to be within reach
only a couple of days ago, talks once again seem to be stuck."
Greece's benchmark ATG share index fell 2.1 percent.
The country's banking index dropped 4.3 percent, with
National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank and Bank
of Piraeus falling 3.5 to 5.3 percent.
"There is still a bit of optimism left that a deal can be
done ...A failure to reach a deal is certainly not priced into
the market just yet," Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine
& Black, said in a note.
At 0739 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.3 percent at 1,572.06 points after closing
0.4 percent lower in the previous session.
The index hit a three-week high on Tuesday on expectations
that Greece and its international creditors were close to
finalising an agreement. The index has since retreated 1.6
percent as negotiations hit further snags.
Among other movers, the world's second-biggest fashion
retailer Hennes & Mauritz fell 2.2 percent after saying
a stronger dollar would result in gradually increased purchasing
costs when sourcing for the coming quarters of 2015.
