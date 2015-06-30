UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, June 30 European shares fell on Tuesday for a second straight session as a conflict between Greece and its lenders intensified, with Greece looking set to default on a major international loan.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at 1,523.23 points by 0705 GMT, extending falls after a 2.8 percent slump on Monday.
With Greece hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro loan from the International Monetary Fund, tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their leftwing government in a clash with foreign lenders which has pushed Greece close to financial chaos and forced a shutdown of its banking system.
While European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made a last minute offer in a bid to reach a deal before Tuesday's deadline, there was little sign that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was prepared to drop his repeated rejections of the bailout offer.
"Greece (remains) centre stage and the wide consensus points to a default on Tuesday," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group, said in a note.
Euro zone stocks suffered their biggest one-day fall since 2011 on Monday, with southern European banks in particular getting pummeled after Greece shut its banks and imposed capital controls. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,