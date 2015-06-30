* Euro STOXX 50 ends 1.3 pct lower
* Greece hours away from debt default
* Luxury sector hit by BofA Merrill Lynch downgrade
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 30 European shares extended the
previous day's steep declines in choppy trading on Tuesday as
Greece headed towards default on a crucial debt payment to the
International Monetary Fund.
Greece pleaded for a short-term bailout extension in frantic
efforts to salvage a deal that could keep Athens in the euro.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would not
negotiate on a new bailout agreement for Greece before its
planned referendum on Sunday, while a euro zone official said
there was "no way" euro zone finance ministers would release
funds for Greece to meet the IMF payment due by midnight.
"Greece was playing a game of poker and they lost because
its creditors didn't blink," Koen De Leus, senior economist at
KBC, said, adding that Sunday's referendum was likely to
increase difficulties for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
"If there is a 'yes' vote, Greece might see a new government
and if the voters say 'no', then the country would head towards
economic chaos."
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 ended
down 1.3 percent at its lowest in more than a week. It fell 4
percent this month, the biggest monthly drop in two years.
The index's sell-off followed Monday's slump of 4.2 percent,
the biggest one-day percentage drop since late 2011, after
Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday
to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system,
bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain
sight.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 also finished 1.3
percent lower. Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC slipped 1.3 to 1.6 percent,
while the region's volatility index climbed to an
eight-month high. The Greek market remained shut on
Tuesday.
In choppy trading, stocks opened lower and then turned
positive by midday after a report saying Tsipras was considering
a last-minute bailout proposal by the European Commission.
"All these mixed messages are making investors more nervous
and there is potential for a lot more wobbles to go in the next
few days," Commerzbank equity strategist Peter Dixon said.
Underperforming the market was the luxury sector, with
Christian Dior down 4.8 percent.
LVMH and Tod's fell 3.9 percent and 1.5
percent respectively after all three firms were downgraded to
"underperform" from "neutral" by Bank of America Merrill Lynch
as it lowered earnings estimates for the luxury sector.
