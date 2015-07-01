LONDON, July 1 European shares bounced back on
Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and Asia, with some
investors still eyeing a positive outcome in Greece even after
it became the first advanced economy to default on a loan with
the IMF.
European finance ministers will confer on Wednesday over
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' request for a new two-year
loan to pay debts that amount to nearly 30 billion euros
($33.39 billion). On Wednesday, French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said France would still try to reach a goal with Greece
before the Sunday referendum.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.7
percent after falling 1.3 percent in the previous session and
slumping more than 4 percent on Monday. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6 percent by 0709 GMT.
The International Monetary Fund confirmed that Greece had
not made its scheduled 1.6 billion euro loan repayment. The fate
of Greece's membership in the 19-nation currency bloc hangs in
the balance ahead of a referendum on Sunday when Greek citizens
will vote on whether to accept the austerity terms of continued
international aid.
Airbus shares rose 2.6 percent after China placed a
landmark order for dozens of wide-body jets from Airbus in a
multi-billion-dollar deal that paves the way for a second
European aircraft plant in the world's fastest-growing aviation
market.
($1 = 0.8984 euros)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)