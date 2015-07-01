(Refiles to make headline reflect Greece wants deal to be
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 2.7 pct
* Shares up on report Greece ready to accept creditor terms
* Auto shares get boost from positive Exane sector note
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 1 European shares extended gains on
Wednesday after a report saying that Greece was ready to accept
most conditions from its international creditors to clinch a
debt deal.
The Financial Times, citing a letter Alexis Tsipras sent to
the heads of the European Commission, the IMF and the European
Central Bank, reported the Greek prime minister will accept all
his bailout creditors' conditions that were on the table this
weekend, with only a handful of minor changes.
"If it's true and a possible debt deal eliminates the
'Grexit' idea, then it's a big positive for the market. But I
remain skeptical and would like to see some concrete action and
official announcements before becoming bullish," Ronny Claeys,
senior strategist at KBC Asset Management in Brussels, said.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 2.7 percent by 0937 GMT after falling 1.3 percent a day
earlier and slumping more than 4 percent on Monday on Greek
jitters. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up
1.8 percent, while Germany's DAX gained 2.4 percent.
The stock market opened higher on Wednesday, with investors
clinging to hopes of progress in Greece even after it became the
first advanced economy to default on a loan with the IMF.
European finance ministers will confer on Wednesday over
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' request for a new two-year
loan to pay debts that amount to nearly 30 billion euros ($33.4
billion). French Finance Minister Michel Sapin also said France
would still try to reach a deal with Greece before the Sunday
referendum.
"There is hope that there could still be some talks over the
next couple of days and things do not lead to a complete
standstill," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at
Baader Bank in Munich. "We will see some nervousness depending
on the expectations regarding the outcome of the referendum."
The fate of Greece's membership in the 19-nation currency
bloc hangs in the balance ahead of the referendum on Sunday when
Greek citizens will vote on whether to accept the austerity
terms of continued international aid. The International Monetary
Fund confirmed that Greece had not made a scheduled 1.6 billion
euro loan repayment.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.5 percent.
France's CAC, up 2.5 percent, outperformed the market
following a survey showing France's manufacturing sector grew in
June for the first time since April 2014.
Carmakers topped the gainers' list in Europe, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Automobile and Auto Parts index rising 3
percent. It was supported by a positive sector note from Exane,
which upgraded its stance or raised the price target for Peugeot
, Renault, Daimler, Continental
, Porsche and Volkswagen.
"Our deep dive into replacement, ownership and demographic
trends reveals powerful cyclical support that trumps longer-term
structural concerns. Our analysis of labour and capacity trends
suggests profitability can also surprise as productivity and
utilisation rates rise sharply," Exane analysts said in a note.
Airbus shares rose 4 percent after China placed an
order for dozens of wide-body jets from Airbus in a
multi-billion-dollar deal that paves the way for a second
European aircraft plant in the world's fastest-growing aviation
market.
