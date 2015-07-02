European shares stumble as banks, miners, Gemalto fall
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
LONDON, July 2 European shares edged higher at the open on Thursday, boosted by a rise in Spain's Amadeus, although markets were cautious over Greece, just days away from a referendum that may decide its future in Europe.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,538.02 by 0710 GMT, with Amadeus up 3 percent after it said it would buy Navitaire for $830 million.
Greece's prime minister Alexis Tsipras defiantly urged Greeks on Wednesday to reject an international bailout deal, a day after the country became the first developed economy to default on debt to the International Monetary Fund.
Euro zone officials have said negotiations over a deal cannot continue until after the vote, and that a "no" vote could throw Greece's place in the euro zone into question.
"Till (the referendum) markets are in limbo," said Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.