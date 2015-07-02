* Electrolux slammed as U.S. moves to block GE deal
* Greek PM digs in ahead of referendum
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, July 2 European shares made little
headway on Thursday, as uncertainty over Greece's debt crisis
pegged back the region's stock markets, while Sweden's
Electrolux slumped after a U.S. legal challenge to a
deal.
Electrolux, which owns the Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan
brands, fell around 10 percent after the United States filed a
lawsuit to prevent it from buying General Electric's
appliance business.
The Swedish company was the worst-performing stock on the
broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was
flat at 1,534.30 points. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index was also flat.
The mood among many traders was one of caution with Greece
just days away from a referendum that may decide its future in
the euro zone, while many investors were also awaiting U.S. jobs
data later in the day.
Defiant Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his
country to reject an international bailout deal on Sunday, which
comes after Greece defaulted on debt owed to the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier in the week.
European partners have said the Greek referendum would
effectively be a vote on whether Greece stays in the euro or
returns to the drachma.
The twists and turns of Athens' stand-off with international
creditors have pushed European market volatility to levels not
seen since the end of 2014, while June was the worst month for
euro-zone equities since 2013.
JPMorgan analysts also warned a Greek exit from the euro
zone might have spill-over effects on the region's banks via
losses on their bond portfolios.
