By Lionel Laurent

LONDON, July 2 European shares made little headway on Thursday, as uncertainty over Greece's debt crisis pegged back the region's stock markets, while Sweden's Electrolux slumped after a U.S. legal challenge to a deal.

Electrolux, which owns the Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan brands, fell around 10 percent after the United States filed a lawsuit to prevent it from buying General Electric's appliance business.

The Swedish company was the worst-performing stock on the broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was flat at 1,534.30 points. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was also flat.

The mood among many traders was one of caution with Greece just days away from a referendum that may decide its future in the euro zone, while many investors were also awaiting U.S. jobs data later in the day.

Defiant Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his country to reject an international bailout deal on Sunday, which comes after Greece defaulted on debt owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier in the week.

European partners have said the Greek referendum would effectively be a vote on whether Greece stays in the euro or returns to the drachma.

The twists and turns of Athens' stand-off with international creditors have pushed European market volatility to levels not seen since the end of 2014, while June was the worst month for euro-zone equities since 2013.

JPMorgan analysts also warned a Greek exit from the euro zone might have spill-over effects on the region's banks via losses on their bond portfolios.

Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Potter