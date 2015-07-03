* Euro STOXX 50 steady but set for biggest weekly drop since
Dec
* Sunday's Greek referendum on bailout a major focus
* PMI surveys confirm continued private sector growth in
euro zone
* Banks under the spotlight after more regulatory issues
emerge
By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 3 A top euro zone share index was
set for its biggest weekly fall this year on Friday, with focus
on a crucial vote in Greece over its debt negotiations at the
weekend.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 was on track for its
worst week since December, down 4.2 percent since last Friday's
close, and flat on the day at 3,463.57.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was also steady at 1,527.32
points by 0801 GMT, down 3 percent for the week and set for its
biggest weekly fall since late April.
The market has been hit by concern over mounting tensions
between Greece and its international creditors since the
government in Athens announced a surprise referendum over its
bailout programme.
Set to take place on Sunday, the two campaigns are finely
balanced, with the Yes campaign in favour of the bailout taking
a slight lead in the latest poll.
"The renewed focus on Greece and the uncertainty about the
implications of an exit have once again become a dominant driver
in the market," Peter Oppenheimer, Chief Global Strategist at
Goldman Sachs, said in a note.
"The worst-case downside in the equity market in Europe on a
'No' vote is a move to around 3150 on SX5E (around 10 percent)."
Italian blue chips outperformed, up 0.2 percent
after PMI survey data beat expectations. French, German and euro
zone PMI readings also confirmed private sector growth.
Banks were in the spotlight, with Royal Bank of Scotland
down 1.5 percent, a top faller after news that the
state-backed British bank may need to pay $13 billion to settle
claims it misled investors in mortgage-backed securities,
according to documents filed in a U.S. court.
Fifteen of the world's largest banks are under investigation
on suspicion of rigging the Brazilian currency, antitrust
watchdog Cade said on Thursday, the first such probe in one of
the busiest foreign exchange markets globally.
"Obviously there are number of other investigations still
ongoing... but certainly it won't be a positive addition to
sentiment on the sector," Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV dropped 1 percent
after a senior executive with the automaker said it has fallen
short on the execution of auto safety recalls. A U.S. regulator
said Fiat Chrysler could face action on its performance as soon
as this month.
