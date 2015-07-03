* Euro STOXX 50 set for biggest weekly drop since Dec
* Sunday's Greek referendum on bailout a major focus
* Banks under the spotlight after more regulatory issues
emerge
By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 3 A top euro zone share index was
set for its biggest weekly fall this year on Friday, with many
investors focusing on the Greek referendum on bailout terms,
which could determine the country's future in the euro zone.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was on track
for its worst week since December. The index was down 1 percent
at 3,427 points, marking a weekly fall of around 5.4 percent
since last Friday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 slipped 0.9 percent while
Germany's DAX equity index retreated 0.8 percent.
European stock markets have been hit by concerns over
mounting tensions between Greece and its international creditors
since the government in Athens announced a surprise referendum
on the terms of a new bailout programme.
Ahead of Sunday's vote the two campaigns were finely
balanced between the 'Yes' supporters of the bailout terms and
those prepared to vote 'No' to them.
Peter Oppenheimer, chief global strategist at Goldman Sachs,
said a worst-case scenario in case the Greeks voted "No" to the
bailout programme could see the Euro STOXX fall to 3,150 points.
"Our clients are certainly not panicking, but they're
generally holding back from taking up new positions," added
Rupert Baker, equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
Banks were also in the spotlight, with Royal Bank of
Scotland declining by 2.2 percent after news that the
state-backed British bank may need to pay $13 billion to settle
claims it misled investors in mortgage-backed securities,
according to documents filed in a U.S. court.
Fifteen of the world's largest banks are also under
investigation on suspicion of rigging the Brazilian currency,
the first such probe in one of the busiest foreign exchange
markets globally.
"Obviously there are number of other investigations still
ongoing ... but certainly it won't be a positive addition to
sentiment on the sector," Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also fell 1.5 percent
after a senior executive with the automaker said it has fallen
short on the execution of auto safety recalls. A U.S. regulator
said Fiat Chrysler could face action on its performance as soon
as this month.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine
Evans)