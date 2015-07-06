UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30
LONDON, July 6 European stock index futures fell sharply on Monday, with investors trimming their exposure to riskier assets after Greeks rejected austerity measures demanded in return of a debt deal.
European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to discuss their next move after the surprisingly strong victory by the 'No' camp defied opinion polls that had predicted a tight contest. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy said Athens had wrecked any hope of compromise with its euro zone partners by overwhelmingly rejecting further austerity.
At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 2.5 to 3.1 percent lower. Britain's FTSE futures fell 1.1 percent.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis also announced his resignation on Monday, saying he had been "made aware" that some members of the euro zone considered him unwelcome at meetings of finance ministers. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy is set to lose its finance chief while still struggling to find a replacement for Chairman Tony Hayward, sources told Reuters, increasing pressure on the company after a second revision to its Kurdish oil reserves sent its shares sliding this week.