* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.1 pct
* Unfazed investors putting their faith in ECB - strategist
* Technip slumps after restructuring news
(Updates prices, adds detail)
By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 7 European shares fell on Tuesday
before a euro zone summit billed as the last chance for Athens
to cut a rescue deal, but there was no sign of investor panic
two days after Greek voters rejected conditions for a new
bailout.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6
percent by 1406 GMT, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50
fell 1.1 percent, adding to Monday's 2.2 percent
drop.
Coutts Global Equity Strategist James Butterfill said
investors seemed to be betting on the readiness of the European
Central Bank to smooth over any volatility resulting from the
Greek crisis.
"We're surprised with how little markets have sold off
following the referendum, but there seems to be faith in the
'Draghi put', and peripheral markets have decoupled from
Greece," Butterfill said.
"Markets may well tread water until we get some sort of
decision from the European summit."
France and Germany told Greece on Monday to come up with
serious proposals to restart financial aid talks, while the ECB
kept a tight grip on funding to Greek banks.
Strategists at BNP Paribas said Sunday's referendum results
did not mean Greece had to quit the euro zone, but did increase
the chances it will leave to 70 percent.
"In light of the referendum, the likelihood of the Greek
government acceding to creditors' demands has diminished," they
said in a note.
Among gainers, ProSiebenSat1 added 0.4 percent
after sources said talks over a merger with German publishing
house Axel Springer had restarted.
Axel Springer - which called speculation that its majority
owner, Friede Springer, might relinquish control "unfounded" -
rose 3.1 percent.
Evonik gained 2.5 percent and SAP edged
0.7 percent higher after UBS lifted its target price for both
stocks. Svenska Handelsbanken rose 3.3 percent, the
main gainer on the pan-European index, after a similar upgrade
from Deutsche Bank.
On the downside, Technip sank 8.8 percent to its
lowest level since January after the oil industry engineering
and construction group announced a restructuring programme,
booking a 650 million-euro ($719 million) charge and cutting
6,000 jobs.
Rolls-Royce dropped 6.2 percent, following a 6.3
percent loss on Monday, as brokers downgraded the stock after a
third profit warning in nine months.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)