LONDON, July 8 European shares edged higher in
early trading on Wednesday after euro zone members gave Greece
until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for
sweeping reforms in return for loans.
Under a timetable agreed by the 19 leaders of the common
currency area, Greece will submit on Wednesday a formal request
for a two-year loan programme, with a first list of reform
commitments to be spelled out in greater detail on
Thursday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2
percent at 1,478.73 points by 0710 GMT after falling 1.6 percent
in the previous session. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index was up 0.4 percent.
However, the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index
fell 1.2 percent after stocks in China, the world's biggest
metals consumer, slumped further, clipping about 30 percent off
Chinese shares since mid-June and threatening a new blow to the
country's already slowing economy.
