UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30
March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON Oct 5 European shares climbed higher on Monday, with a surge in Glencore lifting the mining sector and firmer oil prices giving energy stocks a boost.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.7 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced 1.6 percent.
German potash producer K+S slumped, however, after Potash Corp withdrew its bid for K+S.
Glencore extended its bounce-back from a bruising sell-off a week ago, up 8 percent after a surge in its Hong-Kong-listed shares. The company issued a statement noting its share-price move but said it had no reason to explain the swings. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy is set to lose its finance chief while still struggling to find a replacement for Chairman Tony Hayward, sources told Reuters, increasing pressure on the company after a second revision to its Kurdish oil reserves sent its shares sliding this week. * BHP BILLITON: Chile's Escondida named a new president to run a mine operate