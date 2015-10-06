LONDON Oct 6 European shares paused on Tuesday following strong gains in the previous session, with mixed corporate updates also providing little clear direction for the market.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,412.00 points by 0709 GMT, having risen 3 percent in the previous session, its biggest one day rise since August.

Top riser was Bouygues Telecom, up 2 percent, after France's third-largest mobile operator said it aimed to improve its profit margins and sales in the coming years as it seeks to defend its standalone strategy.

On the downside, SABMiller dropped 2 percent after results that were materially impacted by adverse currency movements, even as it reported a 2 percent rise in second-quarter sales volumes percent rise in second-quarter sales volumes.

Germany's blue-chip DAX index lagged the market, down 0.5 percent after data showed that German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in August. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)