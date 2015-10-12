* RWE and E.ON both surge by more than 10 pct
* German utilities pass "stress test" on nuclear plan
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX flat
* Rolls Royce, Safran hit by reports of probe into sector
LONDON, Oct 12 A surge in the shares of German
utility stocks propped up European equities on Monday, enabling
the region's stock markets to remain near one-month highs.
Germany's DAX outperformed to rise 0.7 percent,
with utilities RWE and E.ON surging by 13
percent and 10 percent respectively.
The DAX outperformed a flat pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
, with the FTSEurofirst remaining near a one-month
high reached on Friday.
Both RWE and E.ON rose after the German Economy Ministry
said on Saturday that the operators of German nuclear power
plants had set aside enough funds to pay for decommissioning the
country's reactors.
However, Rolls-Royce and Safran fell, with
traders citing a negative impact on those shares from media
reports over the weekend of a European regulatory probe into the
airline maintenance market.
The DAX remains some 20 percent below a record high of
12,390.75 points reached in April, hit by signs of a slowdown in
China - the world's second biggest economy - and some weak
German data.
However, Hampstead Capital hedge fund manager Lex Van Dam
said the DAX now looked in better shape.
"Finally some good news out of Germany, with the utilities
RWE and E.On leading the way. I am quite constructive on the
market," he said.
Biotechnology group Novozymes fell 3.6 percent
after Goldman Sachs downgraded its shares to "sell" from "buy",
but carmaker Fiat rose 1.7 percent after Fiat
disclosed the price range for the initial public offering of its
Ferrari unit that could value Ferrari at close to $10 billion.
