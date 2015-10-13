* SABMiller soars after accepting ABInBev takeover offer
* SAP rises as Q3 profits beat analyst expectations
* Portuguese banks lower, hit by political uncertainty
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Oct 13 European shares fell on Tuesday
following disappointing Chinese import data, dragged down by
auto and bank stocks, though SABMiller soared after accepting a
68 billion-pound ($104 billion) takeover proposal from rival
Anheuser-Busch.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.3 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
dropped 1.4 percent.
China's exports fell less than expected in September, but a
sharper fall in imports left economists divided over whether the
world's second largest economy's ailing trade sector is showing
signs of turning around.
"While Chinese exports posted a healthy rebound, weak
imports are still indicating that the Chinese economy is
continuing to struggle," said Peregrine & Black trader and
analyst Markus Huber.
However, he said some investors viewed the data a catalyst
for more Chinese government and central bank action in the
coming months, adding the lower prices could tempt buyers back
into the market.
Auto and bank sector stocks were the top
sectoral fallers in early trading and investors were also
waiting for the ZEW investor sentiment readings for October
later on Tuesday.
SABMiller rose 8.5 percent and Anheuser-Busch
was up 1.7 percent. SABMiller said it had indicated to
AB InBev that its board would be prepared to accept the offer
and said it had asked for a two-week extension to Oct. 28 of a
deadline set for its rival to announce a firm intention to bid.
In the banking sector, Credit Suisse was down 2.6
percent and UBS fell 2.4 percent after a report said
the Swiss finance ministry would tighten capital requirements.
Portuguese banks were sharply lower for a second day,
dragged down by political uncertainty over the new government
after last week's inconclusive elections. Banco Comercial
fell 8 percent and Banco BPI was down 4.2
percent.
SAP was 5.4 percent higher after Europe's biggest
software maker on Tuesday reported a 19 percent rise in
third-quarter operating profit, beating the most optimistic
analyst estimate.
But LVMH fell 4 percent after the luxury goods
industry leader posted a mixed set of third-quarter revenue
figures that revealed a strong rebound in cognac sales,
particularly in China, but a slowdown at its key fashion and
leather business.
($1 = 0.6551 pounds)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Andrew Heavens)