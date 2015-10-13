* SABMiller soars after accepting ABInBev takeover offer
* SAP rises as Q3 profits beat analyst expectations
* Portuguese banks lower, hit by political uncertainty
(Updates with closing prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 13 European shares fell on
Tuesday after weak Chinese import data, dragged down by auto and
mining stocks, though SABMiller soared after accepting a
takeover proposal from rival Anheuser-Busch InBev.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.9 percent at 1,417.16 points, with the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 down 0.8 percent.
China's exports fell less than expected in September, but an
import dive left economists divided over whether the world's
second largest economy is ready to turn around.
"While Chinese exports posted a healthy rebound, weak
imports are still indicating that the Chinese economy is
continuing to struggle," said Markus Huber, trader and analyst
at Peregrine & Black.
Cars and miners were among the top sectoral
fallers following the data. But Huber said some investors viewed
the data as a catalyst for more Chinese government and central
bank action in the coming months, adding that lower prices could
tempt buyers back into the market.
The uncertain mood was reinforced by a survey by ZEW think
tank that showed morale among German analysts and investors
plummeted in October to its lowest level in a year.
SABMiller rose 9 percent after it accepted an offer worth
more than $100 billion from AB InBev, which rose 1.7 percent.
SABMiller said it had indicated to AB InBev that its board would
be prepared to accept the offer.
"AB InBev's fifth bid ... marks a firm step towards the
biggest deal of the year and reflects the larger brewer's
conviction regarding the logic of a tie-up which would open
unparalleled access to new markets," said Jonathan Buxton,
partner and head of consumer at Cavendish Corporate Finance.
Shares in Germany's two biggest utilities, E.ON
and RWE, were the top fallers on Germany's DAX
, with traders pointing to profit taking following
strong gains a day earlier.
Portuguese banks were sharply lower for a second day,
dragged down by political uncertainty after last week's
inconclusive elections.
Banco Comercial fell 4.2 percent and Banco BPI
was down 1.5 percent.
"The fall is very much linked to the possibility of having a
leftist government," Luis Castro, a trader at Golden Broker in
Porto, said.
SAP was 5.4 percent higher after Europe's biggest
software maker reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter
operating profit, beating the most optimistic analyst estimate.
LVMH fell 3.2 percent after the luxury goods
industry leader reported a mixed set of third-quarter revenue
figures that revealed a strong rebound in cognac sales,
particularly in China, but a slowdown at its fashion and leather
business.
German-listed Leoni fell 33.5 percent, the top
STOXX Europe 600 faller, after warning on 2015 and 2016
profit, citing problems at its Wiring Systems business.
($1 = 0.6551 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Patricia Rua in Lisbon
