By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 16 European shares closed on
Friday at their highest level in five weeks, helped by
expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative, with
French retailer Carrefour leading the advance on good
quarterly results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.7
percent at 1,435.1 points, managing to end a volatile week with
a slight gain. The index rose 4.4 percent last week.
The advance came as Wall Street edged higher and after
strong gains in Asia with economic data easing concerns about
the pace of recovery in the United States.
"Europe's main indices are attractively valued on a
price-to-earnings basis, and with no shocks in the peak period
of earnings reporting season in the U.S., it appears that equity
investors may have found a base to build upon after the rout in
August and September," said Lorne Baring, managing director of B
Capital Wealth Management.
"Easy monetary conditions are clearly going to remain for
some time and that is also bolstering sentiment at the moment.
We would expect further gains after a rough period for global
investors," he said.
Consumer prices fell in the year to September, official data
confirmed on Friday. The evidence of inflation will keep
pressure on the ECB to increase its asset purchases to boost
prices.
Carrefour shares rose 6.6 percent after Europe's
largest retailer reported on Friday that sales accelerated in
the third quarter. That reflected an improved performance in
southern Europe and resilience in Brazil despite a slowing
economy.
European sales beat consensus estimates, Bernstein analysts
said, with Spain and Italy particularly good. French sales were
in line with expectations and not as strong as the performance
Casino reported on Thursday.
Hugo Boss shares slumped 11 percent. The fashion
house cut its 2015 sales and profit outlook as a slowdown in
China and more hesitant shoppers in the United States hurt its
third-quarter results.
The STOXX 600 Healthcare index was best performing
sector, rising 1.8 percent. Insulin maker Novo Nordisk
rose 4 percent after approval for rival AstraZeneca's
AZN.L diabetes drug combination was withheld by U.S. health
regulators.
Spanish blue-chip index IBEX outperformed the rest
of Europe, lifted by gains in banks Santander, BBVA
and Banco Popular of between 3 and 1.5
percent. Talk of a sovereign rating upgrade of Spain, which
pushed government bond yields lower on Friday, helped banking
stocks, which also offered attractive valuations, said Beka
Finance analyst Javier Bernat.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index rose almost 1
percent, after crude oil prices ended week-long decline.
Nestle fell 1.8 percent after the world's largest
packaged food company lowered its full-year outlook. A recall of
Maggi noodles in India knocked sales and miscalculated rebates
in the United States weighed on the Swiss company's profits.
Sweden's SKF fell 7.3 percent after the world's
top bearings maker painted a downbeat picture for the industrial
sector. It forecast weaker demand ahead as a global slowdown
gathered pace, especially in North America and Asia.
