PARIS, Sept 18 European stocks inched higher in
early trade on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after the
U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep ultra-low
interest rates for a "considerable time".
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,388.64 points.
On Wednesday, the Fed reaffirmed its commitment to keep
interest rates near zero for a "considerable time," and repeated
concerns over slack in the labor market, standing firm against
calls to overhaul its policy statement.
However, the Fed also indicated it could raise borrowing
costs faster than expected when it starts moving. The central
bank's new rate projections suggested officials were positioning
themselves for a potentially faster pace of rate hikes than they
had envisioned when the last set of forecasts were released in
June.
UK stocks underperformed in early trade, with the FTSE 100
up 0.1 percent - less than gains of 0.4 percent on
Germany's DAX and 0.2 percent on France's CAC.
A YouGov poll for the Times and Sun newspapers showed
Scottish support for staying in the United Kingdom at 52 percent
with Scottish support for the "Yes" campaign backing
independence at 48 percent, excluding undecideds who number 6
percent of voters, as voting got underway in Scotland's
independence referendum.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)