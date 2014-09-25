European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
PARIS, Sept 25 European shares were steady in early trading on Thursday, halting the previous session's rebound, while Hennes & Mauritz lost ground after saying sales had slowed in September.
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.02 percent at 1,386.10 points, after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported in-line quarterly profits but added that sales had slowed in September, causing shares in the company to fall by around 3 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h
March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday. * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER-JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),