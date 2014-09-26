PARIS, Sept 26 European shares trimmed their
gains in afternoon trade as shares of German insurer Allianz
sank on news fund manager Bill Gross was leaving
Allianz's asset-management unit Pimco.
Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors,
will be joining Pimco's rival Janus Capital Group, Janus
said on Friday.
Allianz shares tumbled 6 percent, representing a wipeout in
the group's market value of about 3.75 billion euros ($4.77
billion).
At 1313 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,374.05 points. The index
was up 0.3 percent before news of Gross departure.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)