UPDATE 1-UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16
PARIS Oct 1 European shares dipped early on Wednesday, starting the new quarter in the red as sales warnings from UK retailer J Sainsbury and French cable maker Nexans fuelled worries over the outlook for European corporate results.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,377.07 points.
Shares in Nexans tumbled 5.6 percent after the firm said full-year revenue would be flat as sales dropped by around 4 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter.
J Sainsbury cut its full-year sales after trading fell sharply in the second quarter, dragged down by intense competition in a UK grocery market. However, its stock inched higher, up 0.3 percent as traders cited relief the firm didn't slash its dividend.
On the macro front, investors awaited a batch of euro zone data expected to show relatively weak manufacturing activity. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Tricia Wright)
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner. * GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on Wedne
