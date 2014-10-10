PARIS Oct 10 Germany's DAX index sank to a near one-year low on Friday, knocked down by rising worries about the strength of Europe's biggest economy following a raft of bleak macro data.

The index fell 1.1 percent to 8,904.29 points, piercing below its August low and falling to levels not seen since late October 2013.

The DAX - which has been the euro zone's best-performing stock index in the five years since Lehman Brothers collapsed - is lagging all other major markets so far this year, losing 6.7 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 is down 1 percent. link.reuters.com/pap87v

The German market's sell-off comes on the back of this week's grim data showing German exports in August fell the most since January 2009 and industrial orders and output steeply dropped. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)