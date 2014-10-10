UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15
PARIS Oct 10 Germany's DAX index sank to a near one-year low on Friday, knocked down by rising worries about the strength of Europe's biggest economy following a raft of bleak macro data.
The index fell 1.1 percent to 8,904.29 points, piercing below its August low and falling to levels not seen since late October 2013.
The DAX - which has been the euro zone's best-performing stock index in the five years since Lehman Brothers collapsed - is lagging all other major markets so far this year, losing 6.7 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 is down 1 percent. link.reuters.com/pap87v
The German market's sell-off comes on the back of this week's grim data showing German exports in August fell the most since January 2009 and industrial orders and output steeply dropped. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slashed the risk of disease progression in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting its profile against rivals within the novel PARP inhibitor drug class. * BHP BILLITON: The Escondida copper mine in Chile plans to restart operations after striking workers again rejected an invitation by contro
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)