PARIS Oct 14 European shares fell early on
Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street and resuming their
three-week sell-off, dragged by mounting concerns over the
strength of the global economy.
Shares in British luxury brand Burberry featured
among the top losers across Europe, down 4.1 percent after
warning that market conditions were becoming more difficult,
partly offsetting reduced currency headwinds.
Bucking the trend, shares in Iliad surged 13
percent in brisk volumes after the French low-cost telecoms
operator dropped its bid to buy T-Mobile US Inc.
