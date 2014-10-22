European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
PARIS Oct 22 European shares reversed early gains and dipped on Wednesday morning, with traders citing worries over potential failures in the European Central Bank's ongoing bank stress tests.
At 0839 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,293.03 points.
Traders pointed to a report from Spain's Efe news service which said that at least 11 banks from six European countries are set to fail a region-wide financial health check this weekend.
The euro zone banking index was down 0.6 percent.
However, traders said losses in the sector were limited by expectations of ECB action in corporate bond market and hopes that even failures would remove uncertainty. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the Netherlands.