PARIS Oct 28 European shares rose in early
trade on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's dip as
better-than-expected results from a number of blue-chips
including pharma group Novartis and bank UBS
helped lift sentiment.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,313.05 points, with UBS
up 1.9 percent and Novartis up 1.7 percent.
Bucking the trend, French drugmaker Sanofi sank
7.1 percent after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales,
blaming pricing pressures on its lucrative diabetes business.
