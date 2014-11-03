UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS Nov 3 European stocks inched lower in early trading on Monday, taking a breather following last week's sharp gains, while Ryanair soared after raising its profit outlook.
Shares in the low-cost airline climbed 5.9 percent after it lifted its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent on a surge in winter bookings and said it would slash fares by up to 10 percent in the new year to steal more market share from struggling higher-cost rivals.
At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,350.56 points. The benchmark index gained 1.8 percent on Friday, after the Bank of Japan surprised global financial markets by ramping up its massive stimulus spending. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * S
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.