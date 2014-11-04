European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
PARIS Nov 4 European stocks dipped on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's losses, with resource-related shares falling as iron ore prices dropped to near five-year lows while Brent crude oil slipped towards $84 a barrel.
Shares in Hugo Boss featured among the top losers, down 6.1 percent after the German fashion house cut its 2014 sales and profit outlook.
L'Oreal also fell 2.5 percent after the world's biggest cosmetics group saw sales growth in the third quarter slump to its lowest level since 2009.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,340.06 points, after losing 0.9 percent on Monday following disappointing global macro data. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the Netherlands.