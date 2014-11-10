European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
PARIS Nov 10 European stocks were steady at the open on Monday, taking a breather after the previous session's losses, with Nutreco surging 13 percent as SHV sweetened its takeover bid for the Dutch animal feed and nutrition company.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,346.70 points.
Carlsberg gained 3.3 percent after posting a third quarter operating profit before special items in line with the same quarter last year as a growing Asian market offset challenges in Russia.
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h
March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday. * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER-JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),