PARIS Nov 27 European shares inched higher on Thursday, extending recent sharp gains, helped by growing expectations of further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,390.40 points.

Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon fell 1.7 percent after posting results that missed analyst forecast.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)