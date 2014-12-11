PARIS Dec 11 Greek shares resumed their
sell-off on Thursday, with Athens's ATG benchmark index
dropping 4 percent, hurt by worries over the country's political
situation.
Investors have been rattled by a decision by the Greek
government to bring forward to next week a presidential vote
that will force nearly two dozen independent lawmakers to decide
whether to side with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' pro-bailout
cabinet, or with leftist radicals who have vowed to tear up the
bailout.
If Samaras fails to secure victory for his presidential
candidate, snap national elections could be called which the
leftist Syriza party -- a fierce opponent of Greece's bailout
deal with the European Union and IMF -- would likely win.
The ATG index has tumbled nearly 17 percent this week.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)