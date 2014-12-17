UPDATE 8-Oil settles a tad lower after sliding to 3-month lows
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
(Repeats with no changes to text)
PARIS Dec 17 European shares fell in early trading on Wednesday, reversing part of the previous day's tentative bounce, hurt by a further drop in oil prices and Russia's brewing financial crisis.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,303.21 points.
Brent futures fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, down for a sixth straight session, with persistent worries of a supply glut keeping prices near a 5-1/2 year low under $60 a barrel.
Total was down 1.2 percent, Saipem was down 0.9 percent and BP was down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.