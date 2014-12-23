European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
PARIS Dec 23 Greek shares fell on Tuesday before a second round of a presidential vote that could take Athens closer to early elections, derailing EU/IMF-led reforms and raising the risk of another economic setback.
At 0900 GMT, Athens's ATG share index was down 1.9 percent.
If parliament fails to appoint a president, a general election must be held by early February, potentially bringing in the leftwing Syriza party, which wants to renegotiate the bailout and write off a large part of Greece's debt. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupt)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the Netherlands.