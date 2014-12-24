UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS Dec 24 European stocks inched up on Wednesday in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas break, gaining ground for the seventh day in a row and mirroring a rally on Wall Street fuelled by unexpectedly strong U.S. GDP data.
At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,375.46 points, extending its rebound started in mid-December.
The London Stock Exchange is set to close the session at 1230 GMT, while Euronext markets will close at 1305 GMT, along with the Madrid Stock Exchange. The cash markets for both Milan and Frankfurt will remain closed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; editing by Alistair Smout)
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * S
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.