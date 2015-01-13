PARIS Jan 13 European stocks fell in early
trading on Tuesday, with the relentless drop in oil prices
fuelling worries over the prospect for corporate profits in the
energy sector.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,351.67 points.
Total was down 1.9 percent and Royal Dutch Shell
down 1.5 percent, as Brent futures tumbled to
$45.43 a barrel, down 4.2 percent.
Bucking the trend, shares in German retailer Metro
rose 3.3 percent after the group said it saw a recovery at its
wholesale and consumer electronics units gain pace in the last
three months of 2014, making up for weakness at its department
stores.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)