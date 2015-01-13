PARIS Jan 13 European stocks fell in early trading on Tuesday, with the relentless drop in oil prices fuelling worries over the prospect for corporate profits in the energy sector.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,351.67 points.

Total was down 1.9 percent and Royal Dutch Shell down 1.5 percent, as Brent futures tumbled to $45.43 a barrel, down 4.2 percent.

Bucking the trend, shares in German retailer Metro rose 3.3 percent after the group said it saw a recovery at its wholesale and consumer electronics units gain pace in the last three months of 2014, making up for weakness at its department stores. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)