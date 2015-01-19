PARIS Jan 19 European shares inched up in early trading on Monday, adding to last week's strong gains, helped by mounting expectations the European Central Bank is about to embark into a bond buying programme to support the euro zone economy.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,408.40 points, after gaining 1 percent on Friday.

Shares in Julius Baer featured among the top gainers, up 2.7 percent, after the Zurich-based private bank said it did not suffer any losses soon after the Swiss National Bank's decision to abandon a three-year-old cap on the franc. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)