PARIS Jan 29 European stocks fell in early trading on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve took an upbeat view on the U.S. economy and signalled that it remains firmly on track to raise interest rates this year.

Vallourec featured among the top losers, down 6.5 percent, after the steel pipes maker warned of an impairment charge of 1.0-1.2 billion euros on the value of its assets, blaming turmoil in the oil market.

At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,467.16 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)