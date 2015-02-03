PARIS Feb 3 Greek stocks rose in early session
trading on Tuesday, lifted by hopes for an agreement on the
Greek debt standoff and by a further recovery in the shares of
Greece's top banks.
Athens' new government dropped calls for a write-off of its
foreign debt and proposed swapping debt for growth-linked bonds.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, in London to reassure
private investors that he was not seeking a showdown with
Brussels over a new debt agreement, said the new left-wing
government would spare privately held bonds from losses, a
source told Reuters.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index, which
hit a record low last week, rose 9.3 percent. National Bank of
Greece climbed 10 percent, Alpha Bank was up
9 percent and Eurobank up 9.5 percent.
Athens' broader ATG benchmark equity index was up 4.6
percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)