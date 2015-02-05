UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
PARIS Feb 5 European stocks fell early on Thursday after the European Central Bank abruptly cancelled its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding, shifting the burden onto the country's central bank.
At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,479.92 points.
The ECB move, which required the support of a majority of central bank chiefs across the euro zone, shows widespread dismay with the new Greek government's plans not only in Frankfurt but across the 19-country bloc.
Shares in French drugs firm Sanofi bucked the trend, rising 1.8 percent after saying it will name a new chief executive in the coming weeks, and predicted that euro weakness could boost profits this year.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re