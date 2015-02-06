PARIS Feb 6 European stocks dipped on Friday, with regional indexes pausing just below multi-year highs hit recently, as investors awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January due later in the session.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,483.49 points.

Economists polled by Reuters expected U.S. employers to have taken on 234,000 workers in January, below December's increase of 252,000.

The jobless rate was expected to remain at a 6-1/2-year low of 5.6 percent, while average hourly earnings were forecast to show a rise of 0.3 percent following the previous month's fall of 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)