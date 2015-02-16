UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
PARIS Feb 16 European stocks were steady in early trading on Monday, taking a breather following last week's sharp gains, as investors awaited the euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels to see if common ground would be found with Greece's new government.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.05 percent at 1,501.65 points, retreating from a seven-year high hit on Friday.
On Sunday, Greece said it was confident of reaching agreement in negotiations with its euro zone partners but reiterated it would not accept harsh austerity strings in any debt pact.
Shares in Switzerland's Actelion featured among the biggest losers, down 3.9 percent, after warning that a surging franc following the Swiss central bank's removal of a cap on the currency against the euro will weigh on results. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re