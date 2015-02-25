UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
PARIS Feb 25 European shares dipped in early trading on Wednesday, pausing their recent sharp rally, with Weir Group falling 6 percent after warning about a significant reduction in revenue in 2015.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.02 percent at 1,543.04 points.
AXA rose 3.9 percent after Europe's second-biggest insurer posted a 12 percent increase in 2014 net profit. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re