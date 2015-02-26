UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
PARIS Feb 26 European shares were steady in early trading on Thursday, taking a breather from their sharp two-month rally, with Allianz falling after its dividend rise disappointed.
Shares in Europe's largest insurer fell 3.8 percent, the biggest losers among blue-chips, as it raised its dividend by less than expected after earnings in its core property and casualty insurance businesses lagged and results in asset management stalled following client defections at its U.S. unit Pimco.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,543.44 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re