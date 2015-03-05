PARIS, March 5 European shares rose in early trading on Thursday, with a batch of robust company results from firms including Carrefour and Schroders boosting sentiment.

Investors also awaited the European Central bank meeting at which it is set to give further details on its massive bond-buying programme.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,561.41 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)