UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, March 10 European stocks were steady in early trading on Tuesday, while shares in Credit Suisse soared 7.5 percent after naming a new chief executive.
The Swiss lender said it had hired Prudential head Tidjane Thiam as the first African to lead a global investment bank, with the job of reviving a company reeling from U.S. penalties and under increasing regulatory scrutiny.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,569.02 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
* SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,