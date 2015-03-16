UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
PARIS, March 16 European stocks rose on Monday, shrugging off losses on Wall Street and extending their recent sharp rally, as investors bet that a renewed drop in the euro would boost the region's economy and lift exporter earnings.
Shares in Lafarge fell 4.2 percent and Holcim dipped 1.4 percent as a conflict between the two cement majors over the terms of their planned merger deepened.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,585.23 points.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re